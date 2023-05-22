Bryan Cranston has shared his reaction to the news that Disney Plus is removing dozens of shows and movies. Among those due to face the chop is his 2020 movie The One and Only Ivan, about a gorilla who hatches a plan to escape captivity with the help of an elephant named Stella.

Posting on Instagram, Cranston shared a heartfelt message reacting to its imminent removal from the streaming platform. "I heard the news that my film, The One And Only Ivan is being pulled from @disneyplus as early as next week," he wrote on May 20. "I was very proud of this sweet, family movie that was released after the COVID lockdown began. And I urge you to gather your kids, or nieces & nephews, make some popcorn, and watch this engaging and delightful story that was based on real events!"

The Breaking Bad actor continued about his fond memories of the movie, "The real-life guy that I play actually adopted a baby gorilla (Ivan) and raised him in a Washington state suburb. A crazy true story!! Thanks to Disney for giving us the opportunity to make this movie in the first place. I just know that it will make for really great family time - but you have to do it this weekend before it disappears forever. I promise, you'll be glad you saw it."

The news of the Disney Plus removals came via Deadline, which reported some popular shows could be leaving as soon as this week. Among those listed are Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Y: The Last Man.

