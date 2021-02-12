Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will be the show's last

Bad news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: season 8 will be the show's last – and it will be a lot shorter than previous seasons. Due to air in fall 2021, season 8 will be just 10 episodes – previous seasons have been between 18 and 23 episodes, although season 7, which aired last year, only had 13.

Starring Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, and Andre Braugher, the beloved sitcom follows a team of detectives in the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJcFebruary 11, 2021

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons," executive producer Dan Goor said on Twitter. "They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers."

This may feel like deja-vu for fans – the show has been canceled once before, back in 2018. NBC picked up the show after dedicated campaigning from fans when it was dropped by Fox, its original network. Viewers weren't happy the first time around and they're certainly not happy now, either. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine ending has ruined my week/month/year/life," tweeted one fan.

