Brian Cox may no longer be gracing our screens every Sunday as media mogul Logan Roy, but he's coming for the Emmy crown anyway. Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Cox is submitting for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, despite only appearing in three out of 10 episodes of the latest season of Succession (plus a very brief flashback in episode 6).

Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, who play Cox's on-screen sons Kendall and Roman Roy, have also submitted nominations in the same category. If they all receive nominations, this would be the first time ever that three actors from the same show were all nominated in that category. This has happened three times already in the Leading Actress category, most recently in 2005 for Desperate Housewives' Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, and Felicity Huffman.

Cox was previously nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Succession season 2 episode 3 and again for the season 3 finale. He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2020 (and was nominated again in 2022), but he has yet to take home an Emmy for playing Logan Roy.

The latest season of HBO's hit satirical drama is also its final installment, so tensions have never been higher surrounding who will wield the power at Waystar RoyCo – and with three episodes still to go before it wraps up, we're sure there'll be plenty more award-worthy performances from Strong, Culkin, and co.

Nominations for this year's Primetime Emmys will be announced on July 12 ahead of the ceremony on September 18. Meanwhile, new episodes of Succession air weekly on HBO and Sky Atlantic – make sure you never miss an installment with our Succession season 4 release schedule.