Breath of the Wild's most time-consuming quest can be completed in 10 minutes

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has discovered a method to obtain all 999 Korok Seeds in 10 minutes.

As reported by Nintendo Life (opens in new tab), YouTube channel Gaming Reinvented has published the video just below, showing off a hack to getting all 999 Korok Seeds immediately. Yes, there actually is a way to limit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's longest quest to under 10 minutes.

As the video shows, this hack can only be implemented on brand new save states in Breath of the Wild. You need to ensure you've got the Sheikah Slate and have just made it through the Shrine of Resurrection, to what's effectively the game's opening.

Then, you'll need to pick up nothing except a Woodcutter's Axe, and manually save the game. You then need to jump into the nearby lake with water lilies to obtain a single Korok Seed, let the game autosave, then back out to the main title screen of Breath of the Wild, and change the difficulty.

Load up the autosave, not the manual save, and drop a single item. Then head back to the title screen, reset the difficulty to what it was when you loaded up the game for the first time, and reload the manual save you made earlier, just after picking up the Woodcutter's Axe.

Unequip the Woodcutter's Axe, then reload the manual save file. You'll need to do this twice more before reloading the autosave you got just after the water lilies. Then, before you do anything else at all, venture around until you receive another autosave, and reload the manual save again, a total of three times.

According to the Gaming Reinvented video, this method will make all 999 Korok Seeds appear out of nowhere in your inventory when you load up the game for the third and final time. Hestu's sure going to be puzzled when he sees you've managed to collect all the Korok Seeds that quickly, but we can't imagine he'd be complaining.

