Breath of the Wild: Watch this Lynel get bonked to death by a big rock

Lynels are inarguably the most terrifying enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but they aren't so scary after you've seen one get bonked to death by a big ol' rock like it's in some sort of Tom and Jerry cartoon.

As beautifully demonstrated by @satougashi020, Lynels are nothing to be worried about so long as you've learned magnesis and have a metallic boulder nearby. That's right, unlike most swords and shields, giant stones are indestructible and when dropped on the heads of enemies, they're way more effective too. In order to buy yourself enough time to set up your attack, it's best to shoot the Lynel in the head with an arrow first to stun it. From there, well, it isn't a terribly complicated technique. Just watch:

#ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch上手くなってきた(落ち着いていれば) pic.twitter.com/2k7gNsyItWFebruary 14, 2022 See more

Nearly five years after launch, it's clear folks are still having plenty of fun with Breath of the Wild, even if they're starting to push the limits of what's possible in the game. Just last week, someone used 70,000 bomb explosions to launch themselves into Breath of the Wild's outer space, and last month someone used a similar technique to achieve the infamous "impossible arrow" stuck in the game's upper atmosphere.

While there are surely more secrets hiding in Breath of the Wild's deepest, darkest corners, there's no doubt an ever-increasing interest in the sequel. Thankfully, Nintendo confirmed recently that Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 release.

