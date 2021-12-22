Breath of the Wild pro plays baseball with a Moblin using a Bokoblin as the ball

An expert Breath of the Wild player reacted beautifully to a Moblin throwing a Bokoblin their way, turning the potentially perilous situation into a friendly game of baseball. Well, it's friendly for the player and the Moblin - not so much for the unlucky Bokoblin who gets snatched up, hurled into the air and parried off a cliff by the player. What a way to go.

If you've never seen a Moblin use a Bokoblin as a projectile, this video will likely be a treat right off the bat, but it gets even better when the player sees what's coming, whips out their shield, and executes a flawless parry that deflects the poor Bokoblin into the air. The Boko nearly recovers from the humiliating attack, but the momentum from the parry sends it tumbling over a massive cliff. But don't worry, it probably died of embarrassment long before the fall.

In the agonizing wait for Breath of the Wild 2 - which is reportedly still on track to launch in 2022 - people are constantly experimenting in Breath of the Wild and sharing their discoveries online. One recent example reveals a handy magnesis trick to turn off Guardians' brains and give you some extra time to down them. If you're truly desperate for something to do, here's a Breath of the Wild glitch you can exploit to fly around the map without a paraglider.

