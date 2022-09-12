Breath of the Wild 2 fan mocks up customized Nintendo Switch OLED designed around the sequel

A fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has mocked up a custom Nintendo Switch OLED based on the sequel - and fans already adore the creation.

The Nintendo Switch subreddit post below depicts a customized Nintendo Switch OLED console styled around the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel. The Joy-Con controllers and OLED dock have been adorned with designs reminiscent of the sequel's art style.

Sitting at over 5,000 upvotes on the Nintendo Switch subreddit less than 15 hours after originally being posted, it's fair to say the creation is a hit. The comments section underneath the post is filled with people saying they would actually purchase this new fan-made console if it were real.

Elsewhere though, some are saying the creation pales in comparison to the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 edition. The new edition of the console has its Joy-Cons and dock kitted out with graffiti-like designs and paint splatters, but to be fair to the new creation, it's merely the work of one talented fan.

There's every chance Nintendo could actually launch a special edition of the OLED console for Breath of the Wild 2, when it eventually launches next year in 2023. Considering the likes of Splatoon 3 and now Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have got their own OLED editions, why not the blockbuster sequel to Nintendo's adored 2017 epic?

Check out our guide on where to buy the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED if you're still looking to pick up the latest edition of the new console.