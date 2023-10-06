Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan says one day the show could return

Breaking Bad is undeniably one of the best series to ever air in the history of television. Beginning in 2008, the absolutely hilarious, gripping, and adrenaline-pumping crime drama spanned over five seasons and wrapped things up with a pretty shocking ending. In celebration of that said finale's 10th anniversary, the series’ creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan has come out and said that maybe, just maybe, there is more of the tale left to tell and that there is a chance Breaking Bad may continue.

In an interview with Variety , Gilligan explained that he often thinks about what happened to the characters after the show's finale, and that committing to a final season was "the dumbest thing" he ever did. However, with how things ended he doesn't feel that there is enough there for the story to continue, well not right now at least. Gilligan teased: "But who knows, in a few years maybe." So what does this mean, will we ever the cast back in action?

Breaking Bad follows the actions of a cash-strapped high school science teacher turned meth maker Walter White, played by Brian Cranston, and his hooligan sidekick Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul, as they navigate the local drug underworld and get themselves wrapped up in a dangerous mess.

The intense finale wrapped up the multi-award-winning show by killing off the main man. Yes, that's right, in case you have forgotten, Mr. White seemingly dies. After eliminating the neo-Nazis and saving Pinkman one last time, White dies in the place that made him feel alive, his meth lab. With such a drastic ending it's hard to imagine how the show, if it will ever, continue.

But that's not to say the team has not kept the show's spirit alive. After Breaking Bad came spin-offs such as Better Call Saul and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie seeing the return of Jesse. Although these programs were brilliant in their own right, it just wasn't enough to quench our thirst, but if Gilligan’s tease is anything to go by, we may be welcomed back into Heisenberg's crazy world again one day.

Breaking Bad is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.