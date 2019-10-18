Borderlands 3's Flakker gun isn't nearly as OP anymore

The Flakker might not be your go-to weapon in Borderlands 3 anymore. Gearbox just rolled out a new patch with weapon hotfixes, vault hunter adjustments, and bug fixes. Chiefly among the weapon hotfixes is a nerf that disables the Flakker from firing more than once per magazine and reduces damage by 33%. Gearbox also acknowledged the Flakker was grossly overpowered before the patch.

"Flakker was greatly outperforming other shotguns due to the number of projectiles and the high rate of fire. We initially believed the resulting projectile spread would cause most of the explosions to miss the target, however this turned out to be false, so we reduced the projectile damage and allowed the weapon to only fire once per magazine. This change encourages players to capitalize on different stat bonuses to maximize the weapon’s damage output," reads the patch notes .

Among the extensive list of weapon adjustments, the Lyuda was also heavily nerfed. Due to a bug that was causing the Lyuda to fire an extra shot whose fix affected base damage, Gearbox has reduced the weapon's critical damage bonus by 30%. Meanwhile, a bunch of guns were buffed for balance, including the Sickle which will now reload 25% quicker; the Infiniti, which will now do a whopping 40% more damage; and the Jericho, which had a similar damage increase.

Several vault hunters have also been adjusted for balance. Iron Bear's health has been increased by 50%, Digi-Clone's health has been increased by 100%, and all pets have had their health increased by 50%.

This isn't the first patch to Borderlands 3 that significantly alters the stats of weapons and hunters, and we expect to see more of these patches in the near future and long beyond.