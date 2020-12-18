Borderlands 3 Co-op Loot Drop mini-event gives you more gear for playing together

The Borderlands 3 Co-op Loot Drop mini-event has returned, serving up more drops to Vault Hunters who embark on holiday adventures with friends, family, and randos.

The mini-event is simple: there's nothing new to track down in the game, you just need to party up to start getting more loot drops from Badass enemies. The bigger your party is, the more loot Badasses will drop. This goes for both online parties and splitscreen parties. Since the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions support up to four player splitscreen co-op, that's a lot of loot for your local kith and kin.

If you're partied up, you'll get more loot from Badass enemies across the entire game, including those in any of the paid add-on content released so far or in the endgame Takedown missions. It even applies to the roguelike Arms Race mode from the Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2, though the bonus isn't quite as high as it is in the rest of the game (so it doesn't completely throw balance out of the window).

Speaking of which, the Borderlands 3: Director's Cut content from Season Pass 2 is still set to arrive in spring 2021. If you haven't played Borderlands 3 yet, you can currently pick up a copy for just under $10 in the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale - make sure you use that Epic Coupon for the extra savings.

You have plenty of time to give it a try: the Borderlands 3 Co-op Loot Drop mini-event will run until January 21 at 8:59 am PST / 11:59 am EST / 4:59 pm GMT.