Boom! Studios fantasy-horror story Grim starts a new arc in December

Fantasy-horror series Grim will take a two-month break following the release of issue #5 on September 28. Boom! Studios announced today that issue #6, which launches a new arc, will hit shelves in December.

Grim is written by Stephanie Phillips, drawn by Flaviano, colored by Rico Renzi, and lettered by Tom Napolitano. The series follows Jessica Harrow, a Reaper with no memory of how she died, as she attempts to figure out what killed her and also commit to her new job of ferrying souls into the afterlife.

In issue #5, which hits shelves later this month, Jessica finally learns what ended her life, though learning the answer also presents new questions. Where do her abilities come from? What is the mysterious force 'THE END' and how does it factor in here?

Answers may be around the corner, but potentially not anytime soon.

In the newly-announced second arc of Grim, entitled 'Devils & Dust,' Jessica and fellow reapers Eddie and Marcel are stuck in Las Vegas, where they encounter a figure from Greek mythology... who isn't exactly like what they remember from lessons about Mt. Olympus.

'Devils & Dust' will also introduce a new character who can get the Reapers out of their current dilemma, but such an offer will come at a price because of course it will.

Grim #6 features main cover art by Flaviano and variants by Justine Florentino and Toni Infante, which can be seen below.

Grim #6 will be available in December.

