The Paranormal Activity studio is reviving the Blair Witch Project with a "new vision" for the horror classic

A new Blair Witch Project movie is in the works from horror mega studio Blumhouse.

"I’m very grateful to [Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson] and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I’m a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon," Jason Blum told CinemaCon audiences. "I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads."

The first Blair Witch movie hit theaters in 1999 and was a massive success, grossing nearly $250 million against its modest, independent budget. The found footage horror saw a group of film students set out to produce a documentary about an urban legend known as the Blair Witch. The marketing methods were controversial to say the least, with missing posters released for the cast members ahead of the movie's premiere.

Adam Wingard, helmer of Godzilla x Kong, released a direct sequel to the first film in 2016 that starred Shameless and The Walking Dead alum James Allen McCune. The pic saw Heather's brother James head out into those very same woods to look for her some 30 years later – and was a modest box office success, grossing $45 million against a budget of $5 million.

A new Blair Witch movie was announced last May, with Oliver Park (The Offering) set to direct. There's no word yet as to whether these two projects are related – but I'll take as much new Blair Witch as I can get.

