A new Blair Witch movie is reportedly in the works

A sequel to The Blair Witch Project is seemingly in the works. Better yet, it’s set to start filming this year with some of the original creative team involved.

Production Weekly (opens in new tab) reports that an "Untitled Blair Witch Sequel" is happening, with cameras potentially rolling as soon as this summer. Helming the project is Oliver Park, perhaps best known for his viral horror short Vicious. He also directed 2021’s The Offering.

As spotted by Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab), the original’s production team Haxan Films will also be involved. Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez, the writer-directors of the cult classic – which shocked audience-goers at the turn of the millennium – also appear to be listed as producers for the project.

One of the most prominent examples of 'found footage' filmmaking, The Blair Witch Project was released in 1999 and featured the story of three fictional filmmakers who had gone missing while filming a documentary on the mysterious Blair Witch. At the time, the marketing campaign blurred the lines between fact and fiction, listing each actor has either 'missing' or 'deceased.'

It became a smash hit at the box office, grossing almost $250m from a budget of between $200,000 and $750,000. The Blair Witch Project re-ignited the found footage genre, influencing films such as Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield.

The franchise, meanwhile, attempted to catch lightning in a bottle across the next few decades. A 2000 sequel, Book of Shadows, was largely panned, while 2016’s Blair Witch released to mixed reviews and a middling box office return of $45 million.

