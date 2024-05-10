Forget Five Nights At Freddy's, another popular horror video game is getting the movie adaptation treatment, and it looks terrifying

After the success of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, another popular video game based around a supposed cuddly childhood pal is getting the live-action adaptation treatment, and this one looks pretty creepy, to say the least.

Survival horror game Poppy Playtime by Mob Entertainment is being adapted by Godzilla studio Legendary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they plan to develop and produce a live-action feature following the toy-turned-monster. Transformers One’s Don Murphy and Splice ’s Susan Montford are set to produce.

The first chapter of the first-person video game titled A Tight Squeeze puts you in the shoes of a former employee of a faded toy brand Playtime Co. who gets lured back to the abandoned facility thanks to a cryptic letter. However, in true FNaF fashion, you soon learn that the site has been taken over by a host of evil toys that have come alive, and through finding clues, completing puzzles, and collecting gadgets along the way you must unravel the mystery of the factory and get out alive.

The game features a range of terrifying toy characters including Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, CatNap, and of course doll Poppy Playtime. In the second chapter titled Fly in a Web, the player must release Poppy Playtime from her confinement, and the third titled Deep Sleep tasks you with restoring power to the facility's onsite orphanage whilst being hunted by CatNap.

Poppy Playtime was created in 2021 by Mob Entertainment founded by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger. Soon after the pair released the first chapter, it became a smash hit, raking in over 12 million players across PC and mobile. By the time the third chapter was made, the game was being played on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch and had a whole line of merchandise being swiped from shelves.

The project does not have an official synopsis, release date, or cast list at this time, and it is not clear whether the movie will follow the events of all three chapters in the game or just the first one. Who knows, maybe we have another video game movie franchise on our hands.

