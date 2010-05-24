Bloom and Cordon join Three Musketeers

Despite being almost universally trounced as a menace to the movie world (at least in terms of the films he creates), director Paul W.S. Anderson has landed two more high profile actors for his new Three Muscketeers .

Yep, Britters Orlando Bloom and James Cordon have both signed up to the 3D project.

They join Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Matthew MacFadyen, Mads Mikkelsen and Milla Jovovich, all whom have already signed the dotted line.

Bloom, who hasn’t wielded a sword since the third Pirates Of The Caribbean , will play the Duke of Buckingham, while Cordon is lined up as (no doubt comedy relief) servant Planchet.

As previously reported, this is not the only Musketeers project currently in the pipeline, with Doug Liman also setting up his own version of the tale.

Anderson’s Musketeers are said to be going the contemporary route, with the director confirming:

“We are definitely modernising The Three Musketeers without compromising the fun of shooting a period piece. In our film, corsets and feathered hats don’t take center stage. Our version is rich in eye-popping action, romance and adventure.”

We don’t think it’ll look anything like this, but we wish it would…

Got faith in Mr Anderson?