Bloodlines 2 is still "in development" and "in good hands"

Over a year after Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was indefinitely delayed, the CEO of publisher Paradox is assuring fans that the game is still in development.

"Bloodlines 2 is in development and we will let you know more when we are ready," Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester says on Twitter (opens in new tab) in response to a fan's question about the state of the game. Wester says he gets "this question on Twitter every now and then," and follows up with an assurance that "the game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game is ready."

The follow-up to a cult classic PC RPG originally released in 2004, Bloodlines 2 was indefinitely delayed in February 2021, as Paradox announced that the game would no longer be led by developer Hardsuit Labs. Hardsuit Labs is primarily known for support work on projects led by other studios, assisting in development on everything from Call of Duty: Warzone to Maneater.

No new developer has yet been named. In a financial report last year, Paradox CFO Alexander Bricca said that this was because "we prefer to give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development and not having to address fans reaching out to them."

Wester revealed in an interview last year that Bloodlines 2 was nearly canceled before Paradox chose a new developer, based on "a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to push forward."

Last month, a number of previously unseen screenshots of the original version of Bloodlines 2 seemingly leaked, giving us an idea of what it might have looked like.

