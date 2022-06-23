Here's how Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 might have looked before its development reboot

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 screenshots have appeared online, revealing how the game looked before it was given to another developer.

As spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab), one former developer has shared a series of screenshots supposedly from Hardsuit Labs' version of the game on art-sharing website Behance (opens in new tab). The screenshots include a menu screen, gameplay screenshots, a dialogue select section of the game, various locations, and a map. As pointed out in the post, "some of these may be conceptual HUDs."

What’s interesting about these screenshots is that they show an almost complete-looking version of Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. From these images, we get a pretty good idea about what the Hardsuit Labs version of the game would have looked like.

Vampire: the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was originally in development with the Seattle-based developer, but the studio was pulled from the project by the game’s publisher Paradox Interactive and the game was delayed indefinitely at the start of last year. At the time, Paradox didn’t give a full explanation as to why the decision was made, it just revealed that a new studio had taken over.

What studio is now working on the game remains a mystery but, in an interview in October 2021, Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester said that the new development team is "a very reputable and talented developer who has made a number of different games in the past," but doesn’t really give us a clue as to who it is. Wester also revealed in the same interview that the game was close to being scrapped altogether but was saved thanks to a very convincing pitch.