Is Bloodhunt on Xbox?

Can you play Bloodhunt on Xbox Series X or even your Xbox One? With the vampire-themed battle royale game having recently launched, it’s a fair question to ask. Even though it’s free-to-play and has crossplay features, Xbox owners wanting to get in on the Bloodhunt action are going to be disappointed. Here’s what you need to know about Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt on Xbox consoles.

Can you play Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt on Xbox?

(Image credit: Sharkmob)

Unfortunately, Bloodhunt is not available on any Xbox consoles and is exclusive to PS5 and PC – which also means you can’t even play it on PS4. The game is free-to-play, offers controller support on PC (although only PS5 button icons are available, even if you’re using an Xbox controller), and has crossplay and cross-progression, although there are some limitations that mean you can’t quite team up with friends on either platform, nor can you keep your progress between other platforms. Check out our other guide on Bloodhunt crossplay for more information on how exactly it all works and what you can expect in the future.

There’s been no official word from Bloodhunt developers, Sharkmob, about whether or not an Xbox Series X version of the game will release, so, for now, Xbox players will have to miss out or try a different platform. Game Director for Bloodhunt, Craig Hubbard, told The Loadout in October 2021 that the studio was solely focused on PC and PS5 to prevent the studio from being spread too thin. Now that the game has properly launched, it’s entirely possible that Sharkmob might be open to creating an Xbox Series X version of the game. However, it’s also possible that the developers will continue to iron out balance issues, and squish any bugs for the time being.

If you’ve got a PC or PS5 to check out Bloodhunt on, you can play solo or team up in a trio to slay your fellow vampire Kindred in a battle royale match set in streets and rooftops of Prague. You’ll need to feed on civilians to gain power, scavenge weapons to defend yourself, and avoid the attention of mortals to stay safe and preserve the Masquerade.