New Blonde trailer tells tragic tale of Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe

The new trailer for Blonde, Andrew Dominik's upcoming Netflix movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, has dropped online. The footage, which you can watch above, hints at the tragic life story of the Hollywood star, once again set to a slow version of "Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend."

For much of the trailer, Monroe talks to her second husband, baseball star Joe DiMaggio – played by Bobby Canavale. "Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen," she tells him. We also see de Armas portraying Monroe in more of her films, including Some Like It Hot and Niagara.

The new trailer comes after pictures featuring de Armas looking uncannily like Monroe were unveiled. In the photos, de Armas dons Monroe's most famous outfits and recreates some of the star's iconic moments.

In one picture, de Armas recreates a photoshoot with Monroe's playwright ex-husband Arthur Miller, played by Adrien Brody in the film. Next, there's Dominik directing another photoshoot recreation, this time with Monroe and DiMaggio.

Then there's that infamous white dress from The Seven Year Itch and de Armas with Xavier Samuel, who plays Charlie Chaplin Jr., and Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson's son. Finally, de Armas wears the bright pink "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" dress and stands with Blonde's choreographer, Denna Thomsen. Check out the pictures, which come courtesy of Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), below.

A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"It was such a gift to get to work with actors like Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale on this beautiful project," de Armas wrote in her Instagram caption. "Can't wait for everyone to see the wonderful work they do in this film."

Blonde is based off Joyce Carol Oates' book of the same name, and it's set to be Netflix's first NC-17 original film due to "some sexual content."

"I think if I'm given the choice, I'd rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story," Dominik told Vulture (opens in new tab). "Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"

Blonde will premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival before arriving on Netflix this September 23. In the meantime, see our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.