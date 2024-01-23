Blizzard shares workaround for Diablo 4's Drums of the Vault Seneschal Brazier bug while it works on an official fix

Blizzard has acknowledged Diablo 4's Drums of the Vault Seneschal Brazier glitch and explained how to perform a workaround while it works on a permanent fix.

The bug is part of Diablo 4 Season 3's Drums of the Vault quest, specifically the part where you're supposed to interact with the Seneschal Brazier and upgrade your construct to move forward through the questline. A number of reports from social media users have claimed the quest is broken and won't let them interact with the Brazier, and now Diablo 4 community manager Marcus Kretz has confirmed the bug and has a temporary solution for players who don't want to wait for the fix.

"The current workaround for this will be that players need to enter a new instance," Kretz explained in a Twitter thread.

Thankfully, the workaround is pretty simple. All you need to do is use a teleport from the Gatehall hub, log out and then re-log into the game, and exit through the door back to the hub. That should put you into a new instance and allow you to use the Brazier to continue the quest. You might think using a town portal would accomplish the same thing, but according to Kretz, that won't work "because it opens the same instance."

"The issue is being investigated by the team, and players should attempt the workaround until the issue is fully resolved, we'll update here once we have timing for the fix," Kretz said.



While a minor bug like this usually only takes a couple of days to get patched out, more meaningful tweaks to the mechanics, systems, and quality of life can take months to be implemented. We recently sat down with Blizzard to talk Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, the lessons learned since launch, and why some highly requested changes could take until Season 5 to arrive.

