Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits surprise was hiding in plain sight all along

One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's biggest twists was hiding in plain sight all along. As it turns out, that surprise post-credits scene character was actually introduced much earlier in the movie, though you probably didn't spot them.

We won't go into any further details here, so consider this your major Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoiler warning! The below will delve into the movie's plot and post-credits scene, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

If you're still here, then you'll know the Wakanda Forever post-credits scene introduced young Toussaint, the son of Nakia and the late King T'Challa. While Shuri is surprised to be introduced to him, Nakia explains that Ramonda has already met the child.

Earlier in the film, Ramonda goes to find Nakia in Haiti – the former spy left Wakanda years ago and is now working as a headteacher. When Ramonda arrives, she's greeted by a group of schoolchildren who take her to Nakia. One of them is none other than Toussaint, played by Divine Love Konadu-Sun (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)).

During the scene, no mention is made of Toussaint's true identity as T'Challa and Nakia's son, and Ramonda doesn't seem to recognize him, meaning this is probably when the two meet for the first time. But, Ramonda must have known of his existence before being properly introduced: at the start of the film, the queen is about to tell Shuri something about T'Challa before they're interrupted by Namor. Whatever the case, we're sure to see T'Challa again in the inevitable Black Panther 3.

