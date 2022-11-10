Kevin Feige discusses Black Panther’s future in the MCU: "These characters deserve to continue"

Black Panther has a strong future in the MCU, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab), Feige shared his plans for more movies, as well as his hopes that the director of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler, will be at the helm.

Feige confirmed they’d had "conversations" about Black Panther 3 and pitched a few ideas back and forth. However, Coogler hasn’t confirmed his return for more MCU movies, but is working on the Ironheart series and has a Wakanda TV show in development. While working with Coogler is the "preference", Feige said they would continue the story without him if needed.

"I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad," the Marvel boss added. "This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."

Feige also revealed he hasn’t had any discussions with the director about taking on Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently set for May 2026, despite rumors circulating that Coogler is one of the frontrunners. "Well, I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he’s a singular talent and a great person to spend years with," he said. "But no, in all honesty, there’ve been no conversations. We’ve not spoken to him about Secret Wars."

Coogler hasn’t committed to any more Black Panther movies yet – and brushed off the Avengers: Secret Wars rumors. "I love making movies, but to quote a character in our movie, I gave this everything," he said. "This movie got everything I have. I’m at that place where I think I’ve got this press tour in me and then I’ve got to sit down and reflect. Probably cry a lot, because I’ve been holding that back. And then from there, figure out whatever’s next."

Black Panther 2 is out on November 10. To make sure you're up to date ahead of the final Marvel Phase 4 feature film, check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.