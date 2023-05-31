Netflix has released the official trailer for season 6 of its nightmare-inducing anthology series Black Mirror.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, teases all five new episodes – which are jam-packed with a star-studded cast. 'Joan is Awful,' starring Annie Murphy, follows an everyday woman who discovers that Salma Hayek is playing her in a dramatized version of her life on a major streaming network. Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Ben Barnes also star.

'Loch Henry,' helmed by Luther and I May Destroy You director Sam Miller, sees a young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town where shocking secrets abound. 'Beyond the Sea,' starring Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett, is set in an alternate 1969 where two men on a high-tech mission have to deal with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. The cast includes Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin.

'Mazey Day,' helmed by Stranger Things director Uta Briesewitz, stars Zazie Beetz celebrity hounded by paparazzi after becoming reclusive following the consequences of a hit-and-run accident. 'Demon 79,' helmed by Andor's lead director Toby Haynes, follows a sales assistant who is forced to commit terrible acts in order to try and prevent an imminent disaster.

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is," creator Charlie Booker told Netflix. "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Black Mirror season 6 is set to hit Netflix on June 15. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.