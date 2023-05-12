Netflix has released the full details of Black Mirror season 6 ahead of its June release. The new season will feature five brand-new episodes, which all seem suitably dystopian and twisted.

Creator Charlie Brooker recently told Netflix (opens in new tab) that the new stories are "all still tonally Black Mirror through and through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before." Now the new episode titles, images, and synopsis details have been revealed, we can see what he means…

Check out our full Black Mirror season 6 episode breakdown below.

'Joan Is Awful'

Directed by Feel Good's Ally Pankiw, 'Joan Is Awful' follows an average woman (played by Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy) who discovers a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama based on her life. That's not all, she's also being played by none other than Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault. Other cast members in this one include Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, and Ben Barnes.

'Loch Henry'

(Image credit: Netflix)

A nature documentary goes very wrong in 'Loch Henry' after a young couple travels to a sleepy Scottish town teaming with secrets. The pair soon find themself drawn into a local juicy story featuring shocking events of the past. This episode is helmed by Luther and I May Destroy You director Sam Miller and stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan.

'Beyond the Sea'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett's episode 'Beyond the Sea' seems the most out there of the new bunch. It's set in an alternate 1969 where two men on a high-tech mission have to deal with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin also star in this one, which is directed by Brooklyn and The Goldfinch helmer John Crowley.

'Mazey Day'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things director Uta Briesewitz directs 'Mazey Day', which is led by Joker star Zazie Beetz. The synopsis details on this one are pretty light but we do know Beetz will be playing a troubled starlet. She's being hounded by invasive paparazzi as she deals with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. I Am Mother's Clara Rugaard and Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez also star.

'Demon 79'

(Image credit: Netflix)

The only episode to not be entirely written by Brooker is 'Demon 79' as Ms. Marvel's head writer Bisha K. Ali also pens the script. Set in the north of England in 1979, this episode follows a meek sales assistant who is forced to commit terrible acts to try and prevent an imminent disaster. Andor's lead director Toby Haynes has helmed this one.

