Netflix casts Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and more for Black Mirror season 6

Black Mirror season 6 is in the works – and with an all-new star-studded cast. Netflix's dystopian anthology series, created by Charlie Brooker, has added Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Danny Ramirez, Josh Harnett, Paapa Essiedu, Clara Rugaard, Anjana Vasa, and Auden Thornton to the cast. According to Variety (opens in new tab), this particular casting spans three episodes, and a whole other slew of actors will soon be added to the roster.

Season 5 premiered back in 2019, and consists of only three episodes, with notable cast members including Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Miley Cyrus, and Andrew Scott. The new episodes will be "even more cinematic in scope" with each installment essentially being treated as an individual film.

Paul, best known for his starring role in Breaking Bad, currently plays Caleb on HBO's Westworld and recently starred alongside Karen Gillan and Jesse Eisenberg in Riley Stearns' satirical sci-fi thriller Dual. Beetz plays Van on FX's Atlanta and can be seen next in David Leitch's upcoming action flick Bullet Train. Ramirez appeared in blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick and will next star in Netflix's Look Both Ways alongside Luke Wilson and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

Essiedu stars as George in Sky TV's action drama time loop series The Lazarus Project, Thorton plays Lucy Damon in NBC's This Is Us, and Vasan can be seen on Channel 4 and Peacock's "We Are Lady Parts." Former teen heartthrob Josh Harnett is set to play Nobel Prize-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

