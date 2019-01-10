Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star reveals the one choice he's "annoyed" didn't make the final cut

Annoyed at the choices you made in Black: Mirror Bandersnatch? Us too. The choose-your-own-adventure interactive episode didn’t always pan out the way we’d hoped – but it goes further than that for star Fionn Whitehead (who plays programmer Stefan) who says he’s “annoyed” at a deleted scene/choice that didn’t make it into the final cut. Emphasis on cut because, yeah, things get quite graphic. Bandersnatch spoilers to follow…

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Whitehead says: “There were some things that I’m actually… not disappointed, but annoyed it didn’t make it in. Because I found the concept very interesting.”

The moment in particular is a slight change to one of the episode’s most tense moments. If you’ve gone down the path that involves killing Stefan’s dad (and potentially chopping up his body), an ominous knock at the door follows. It’s Colin. In the actual episode, you can either bump him off or have Colin enter Stefan’s room to take a look at Bandersnatch. That’s not how it could have turned out, and not how Whitehead wanted it to play out.

“There was a particular choice point that didn’t make it in,” explains Whitehead. “And that was upon meeting Colin at the door of the house, there was a choice point where Stefan pulls a knife out, and the choice was to stab Colin or drop the knife. And if you dropped the knife, Stefan had a breakdown and collapsed into Colin’s arms, and kind of gives him a big hug, which is clearly what he needs, really.”

D'aww. That would’ve really separated the nice from the nasty, too, and would have potentially been one of the softer Black Mirror: Bandersnatch endings (if you can call a mental breakdown after killing your dad ‘soft’ anyway). Either way, the hugging it out ending didn’t make it in, for better or worse. It still would’ve been an easier choice than picking between Frosties or Sugar Puffs.

Still feeling a little indecisive after Bandersnatch? Not to worry, we've put together the best movies on Netflix and best shows on Netflix just for you.