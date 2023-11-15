Cyborg, Batwing, Mr Terrific, and more take the spotlight on DC's 2024 Black History Month covers

By Will Salmon
published

The publisher has announced some awesome variants and a new volume of DC Power

The Titans #8 Black History Month variant
(Image credit: DC )

DC has revealed a selection of eight stunning new variant covers commissioned to celebrate Black History Month in 2024. 

The covers, which feature some of the publisher's best loved Black superheroes, including the likes of Steel, Cyborg, and Batwing, are all drawn by Static co-writer and artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey. 

The titles and characters included in the scheme are as follows:

  • Action Comics #1060 (Steel/Natasha Irons) - February 13
  • Outsiders #4 (Batwing) - February 13
  • Speed Force #4 (Kid Flash/Wallace West) - February 13
  • Green Lantern: War Journal #6 (John Stewart) - February 20
  • Jay Garrick: The Flash #5 (Mr. Terrific) - February 20
  • Titans #8 (Cyborg) - February 20
  • Wonder Woman #6 (Nubia) - February 20
  • Green Arrow #9 (Connor Hawke) - February 27

You can check out all of the new covers in the gallery below - we're particularly loving that atmospheric take on Green Lantern John Stewart.

Image 1 of 8
DC Black History Month variants 2024
(Image credit: DC)

The publisher also recently announced a follow up to its popular DC Power Black History Month anthology.

DC Power 2024 features new and original stories, including an epilogue to the award-winning Far Sector, by series writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell. This story is particularly notable, as it will see Green Lanterns Sojourner "Jo" Mullein and John Stewart meet for the very first time.

The cover for DC Power 2024

(Image credit: DC)

Writers John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Lamar Giles, Cheryl Lynn Eaton, and Alitha Martinez, and artists Campbell, Edwin Galmon, Khary Randolph, Denys Cowan, Tony Akins, Asiah Fulmore and more will also contribute new stories featuring The Signal, The Spectre, Thunder and Lightning, Bloodwynd, Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, Nubia, and more.

DC Power 2024 is published on January 30.

We interviewed writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson recently about Green Lantern: War Journal and how it will change the way you think about John Stewart.

