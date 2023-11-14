DC's Outsiders #1 is hiding a multiverse-breaking secret

The first issue of DC's new Outsiders book is in stores today. The 12-issue series, by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and artist Robert Carey, has been described as a superhero archaeology comic. What does that mean? Well, a team of characters led by Batwoman Kate Kane will be delving into the history of the DC multiverse.

As you might imagine that brings with it the opportunity to revive all manner of lost or forgotten characters. While #1 doesn't quite do that, it does feature a direct connection to a beloved early '00s comic. If you want to preserve the surprise then you might want to read the first issue of Outsiders as soon as you can. With that in mind, here's a...

Massive spoiler warning!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Kate Kane has abandoned Gotham, following the falling out between Batman and Catwoman. She's in Vakhar when she runs into Luke Fox - Batwing - who offers her a role in a new organisation that he insists is not just another super-team. She grudgingly accepts the gig and before too long finds herself in Antarctica meeting the third member of the squad, Drummer, whose abilities enable her to "talk to history."

Together with Luke Fox, the new Outsiders begin investigating an object 50 miles long that's buried beneath the surface of the ice. It detects their presence and opens fire on them, but the heroes manage to quickly deactivate it.

At this point a disembodied voiced announces: "I WAS A HOME TO HEROES." This is the Carrier, the sentient shiftship and former home base of The Authority, the black ops super-team created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch for WildStorm back in 1999. As if that wasn't enough of a bold connection, Drummer later reveals that she is carrying a book with her: the Planetary Guide.

(Image credit: DC)

Yep, Outsiders appears to be, at least in part, a new take on Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's WildStorm series Planetary, albeit with a new cast and direct ties to the Batman books.

In a way this shouldn't be all that surprising. Both The Authority and Planetary are beloved by fans and if there's ever a mainstream DC book that can delve back into the WildStorm waters then it's Outsiders with its archaeology angle. It's also well known that The Authority is one of the projects that James Gunn has an eye on bringing to the big screen for his new DCU.

Then there's the matter of Drummer, who, despite seeming to be a different character with new powers, has almost exactly the same name as The Drummer from Planetary. They're not being subtle with this!

(Image credit: DC)

It's worth pointing out here that it seems as if future issues will also examine other nooks and crannies of DC lore, so Outsiders probably isn't simply a direct relaunch of either The Authority or Planetary.

Still, that cliffhanger makes it clear that these links will be a major component of the series going forward. Interesting times and an exciting start to the new series.

Outsiders #1 is out now from DC.

Discover the history of The Authority - DC's black ops Justice League