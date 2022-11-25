DC introduces new superhero City Boy in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special

DC is smack dab in the middle of its latest Wildstorm revival, announced at this past summer's San Diego Comic-Con.

The publisher already launched the new WildC.A.T.s ongoing series earlier in November and the Waller vs. Wildstorm limited series will be published in 2023.

So next up on Tuesday, November 29 is the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1, a 100-page anthology that reprints short stories by imprint founder Jim Lee and studio members J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more from the Wildstorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover.

But the special will also feature new stories that chart the futures of Wildstorm characters who have joined the main DC Universe.

Additional writers include Matthew Rosenberg, Joshua Williamson, Brandon Choi, and Ed Brisson, among others, and they'll be joined by artists including Bryan Hitch and more.

DC has released a preview of the new story 'City Boy and the King of Cities' by writer Grek Pak, artist Minkyu Jung, colorist Sunny Gho, and letterer Wes Abbot that stars the titular Jack Hawksmoor (aka the King of Cities), a character created by Warren Ellis for The Authority that communicates with cities.

In the preview that takes place in Last Chance, CA, a seemingly new coastal DC "city that shouldn't be" built into a bluff between San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, Jack tracks down City Boy, a young man who seems to share similar powers but seems to use his to find things of value to steal ... at least for now.

However, it appears City Boy will make a pretty quick hero turn, as he'll show up in Gotham City in January's Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn special, teaming up with Nightwing (that's City Boy in the cap on the right) to try to "commune" with Gotham to try and save it.

Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 features variant covers by Sozomaika, Hitch, Joshua Middleton, Campbell, Lee Bermejo, and Jeff Spokes.

Check out the covers, an essay by Wildstorm founder Jim Lee on the studio, a table of contents for the entire special, and the City Boy story preview below.

