Which side are the various members of the Bat-Family on in Gotham War?

The latest DC event, Gotham War, debuted its first issue yesterday and we liked it quite a lot. As you may already know, the story revolves around Catwoman cleaning up Gotham City while Batman rests up after his ordeal in Knight Terrors.

Bruce is, predictably, not very happy with Selina's unorthodox solution - effectively to train Gotham's career criminals to be more principled thieves, only targeting the ultra-rich and never committing violence. This Robin Hood-style scheme has the added benefit of depriving the city's worst monsters (characters like the Joker and the Riddler) of the hired goons they usually require for their villainous schemes.

It's a controversial idea, and one that the Bat-Family are divided on. Batman is a firm no - though he's not exactly at his best right now, with his hardline Zur-En-Arrh "backup personality" seemingly guiding him.

Damian Wayne, is also strongly against Catwoman's schemes - though amusingly he seems more annoyed by Selina's base-of-operations, the Kitty Kat Club, than anything else, stating, "If Catwoman is operating out of themed buildings that's villain behaviour in Gotham." He just hates fun, that boy.

Jason Todd, meanwhile, appears to be pro Catwoman's plan, offering her his services in the coming conflict. Given his history, however, and the fact that he's getting a special two-issue Gotham War breakout series, we wouldn't be at all surprised if this turns out to be a ruse and an attempt to go undercover.

The rest of the Bat-Family are naturally uncertain of who to follow.

Dick Grayson appears to side with Bruce, pointing out that Catwoman has simply "changed the crime" being committed - though he seems to have come around a little by the end of the issue.

Stephanie Brown, Duke Thomas and Cassandra Cain don't say much, but also seem to be leaning towards Catwoman's plan.

Tim Drake, meanwhile, takes a slightly fence-sitting position, but his point that they need more information before making a decision is one of the more sensible things said here - he's immediately shot down by Bruce of course.

In short, this whole thing has caused a huge rift in family Bat - one that Gotham's villains are sure to want to exploit...

Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 is out now from DC.

You can keep track of all the Batman comics coming up from DC right here.