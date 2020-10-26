Black Friday board game deals 2020 - get discounts on Halloween games like Betrayal at House on the Hill

Jump straight to the Black Friday board game deals you want by clicking on the links below.
1: Today's best deals
2: Board games
2: Card games
3: Dungeons & Dragons
Although the sales event itself is still a few weeks away, early Black Friday board game deals have already begun. That includes discounts on some of the best board games out there.
Black Friday board game retailers
US: Best Buy | Amazon | Walmart
UK: Amazon | John Lewis | Argos
No matter whether you're hunting down a strategy epic or something more traditional, it's a good time to look for a bargain. Fall and winter always see discounts on the biggest names, and that's no accident; it's the perfect time to be gathered around a tabletop with your family, now more than ever. We expect Black Friday board game deals to sell well as a result, so we wouldn't recommend hanging around for too long if you see a reduction on something you want.
That's why we've gathered up the best (early) Black Friday board game deals here, not to mention price cuts on Dungeons and Dragons or card games. We'll keep adding to this list as the event builds up steam, so it may be a good idea to bookmark the page and come back later.
For more offers, don't forget to check out the wider Black Friday deals that will be launching between now and the end of November.
Today's best deals
Betrayal at House on the Hill |
$50 $27.52 at Walmart / £48 £31.94 at Amazon UK
Want the perfect board game for Halloween? Betrayal at House on the Hill is exactly what you need. It's a fantastic horror experience that's different every time you play, all thanks to random scenarios and traitors in your midst.
View Deal
One Night Ultimate Werewolf |
$25 $20.10 at Amazon US / £14 £12.38 at Amazon UK
One Night Ultimate Werewolf is another excellent choice for Halloween; besides including creatures that howl at the full moon, it's the ultimate game of wink murder. Rife with misdirection and foul play, it's a real winner - especially at that price.
View Deal
Disney Villainous |
$40 $34.97 at Amazon US / £35 £31.93 at Amazon UK
Disney Villainous is still one of our favorite board games, and it's the perfect strategy experience for those who want something a little more complex to get their teeth into.
View Deal
Arkham Horror: The Card Game |
$45 $35.96 at Amazon US / £35 £32.95 at Amazon UK
It's Halloween time, so why not take on otherworldly Lovecraftian terrors? Arkham Horror is a real classic, and this card game adaptation is the most accessible version.
View Deal
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden |
$50 $29.97 at Amazon US / £38 £29.25 at Amazon UK
The latest D&D campaign has already been getting big discounts as a part of the early Black Friday sales, so don't miss this offer if you've yet to visit the eerie north of Icewind Dale.
View Deal
Black Friday board game deals
The Black Friday board game deals include board games for adults, board games for kids, and everything in between. As such, there's an overwhelming amount of choice on offer. That's why we've rounded up the best price cuts here, ranging from affordable party games to the best cooperative board games that'll stop everyone from squabbling. Got a small household? We've been sure to round up a few board games for 2 players as well. And if you prefer old favorites, there are even a few of the best classic board games here.
Don't worry if you miss any discounts - we're expecting these items to drop in price again as Black Friday itself draws near.
One Night Ultimate Werewolf |
$25 $20.10 at Amazon US / £14 £12.38 at Amazon UK
One Night Ultimate Werewolf is like the ultimate game of wink murder; it's the same classic idea with added monsters that are picking off hapless villagers one by one. Players only have five minutes to find the werewolf, so they've got to work quickly - and try to figure out who's misdirecting them.
View Deal
Betrayal at House on the Hill |
$50 $27.52 at Walmart / £48 £31.94 at Amazon UK
There isn't a better game for Halloween time than Betrayal at House on the Hill. It's a superb horror board game that's different every time you play thanks to dozens of randomly-selected scenarios, and you never know who - or what - will be coming after you next. Highly recommended.
View Deal
Pandemic |
$45 $30.36 at Walmart / £35 £30.69 at Amazon UK
We never thought we'd be living through a pandemic, so being able to kick its butt in board game form is actually pretty therapeutic. It's a fantastic co-op experience that requires great teamwork, and it's endlessly replayable. Check out our Pandemic board game write-up for more info.
View Deal
Disney Villainous |
$40 $34.97 at Amazon US / £35 £31.93 at Amazon UK
If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows you to take control of classic Disney baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review.
View Deal
Ticket to Ride |
$55 $44.15 at Amazon US / £40 £30.79 at Amazon UK
Ticket to Ride is a stone-cold classic, and it's one of the more chilled-out games on this list. You're tasked with building a railway across America and completing certain routes, but you'll need to wrestle with each other for control of the most lucrative ones. It's good fun, and getting a discount like this is always welcome (and if you want to try something different, the European version is £30.46 in the UK).
View Deal
Gloomhaven |
$140 $107.94 at Amazon US / £140 £106.15 at Amazon UK
If you want the ultimate RPG board game, it's Gloomhaven. This is a fantastically immersive experience with long-term consequences from one session to another, secret components, and more. It's been topping best-of lists for years, and for good reason.
View Deal
Twilight Imperium |
$120 $118.90 at Amazon US / £150 £113.28 at Amazon UK
Alright, so it's not a massive saving. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been pretty expensive, so any money off we can get is worthy of note. This one is an epic strategy game that allows you to create your own intergalactic space opera, and it's a beloved classic.View Deal
King of Tokyo |
$43 $31.43 at Amazon US / £29 £25.89 at Amazon UK
This awesome dice-based board game is based on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong, and it's a tongue-in-cheek bit of fun as a result. It's also surprisingly easy to get into. That makes it a good fit for most ages, and it's also great for two players or more.
View Deal
Fallout |
$60 $46.53 at Amazon US / £44.82 at Amazon UK
Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Perfect for Fallout fans.
View Deal
Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth |
$100 $71.39 at Amazon US / £83.80 at Amazon UK
You can head to Middle-Earth for your own adventure in this expansive board game. It allows you to quest through the world of Lord of the Rings with some of its most beloved characters in a co-op journey with detailed miniatures, fighting off orcs and seeing what the companion app has in store for you next.
View Deal
Black Friday card game deals
Some of the best card games are also on offer as a part of the early Black Friday board game deals. Our favorites are listed below, and we'll keep updating this page as and when more discounts appear.
Boss Monster |
$25 $24.06 at Amazon US / £25 £21.99 at Amazon UK
Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have.
View Deal
Exploding Kittens | $19.99 on Amazon US /
£20 £14.99 at Amazon UK
This delightfully wacky game is easy to pick up and a real laugh as well. A "highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette," Exploding Kittens is a must-have for parties and get-togethers. Because it's short and sweet, it's also the perfect warm-up game before something more tactical.
View Deal
Gloom |
$25 $19.85 at Amazon US / £26.99 at Amazon UK
Ah, Gloom - the wonderfully miserable and hilariously bleak card game where you must make your family as unhappy as possible. It's basically like stepping inside a Tim Burton movie, and it's a delight. It's also a great pallet cleanser from some of the more traditional games on this list.
View Deal
Arkham Horror: The Card Game |
$45 $35.96 at Amazon US / £35 £32.95 at Amazon UK
Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a Halloween games night.
View Deal
Black Friday Dungeons & Dragons deals
One of the best tabletop RPGs is also getting in on the early Black Friday board game deals; a load of D&D books and accessories are currently on offer in the run-up to the event. This means you can get the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set for less or enjoy money off brand new adventures that have only just come out. You can also capitalize on a reduction for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything pre-orders if you move fast.
Worried about not being able to play in person? Be sure to check out our guide on how to play D&D online.
Starter Set |
$20 $11.22 at Amazon US / £16.82 at Amazon UK
New to Dungeons and Dragons or hoping to run your own game? The Starter Set is ideal. It'll give you the basic rules and everything you need for character creation, not to mention dice and a pre-written adventure.
View Deal
Essentials Kit |
$25 $15.59 at Amazon US / £25 £19.98 at Amazon UK
The newest starter set from D&D gets you everything you need to run your own game, from dice and rules to an adventure that takes you to one of the most beloved Dungeons and Dragons settings - the Forgotten Realms. If you're new to D&D, we'd recommend starting here.
View Deal
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden |
$50 $29.97 at Amazon US / £38 £29.25 at Amazon UK
The latest D&D campaign has seen a fairly hefty price drop in the US and the UK; in North America, it's tumbled down by an eye-catching 40%. This one allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north of Faerun, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a total steal.
View Deal
Curse of Strahd Revamped |
$100 $73.44 at Amazon US / £78 £63.40 at Amazon UK
This premium re-release of the classic adventure gets you the Curse of Strahd campaign book, a Tarokka deck and the means to read it, a monster and NPC booklet, handouts, a unique DM screen, postcards, a map, and a special coffin case. At almost 27% less in the US and with 17% off in the UK, it's a bargain.
View Deal
Player's Handbook |
$50 $27.73 at Amazon US / £34.40 at Amazon UK
For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.
View Deal
Dungeon Master's Guide |
$50 $33.37 at Amazon US / £42 £33.59 at Amazon UK
If you're hoping to run your own games, you definitely need to pick up the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's got everything you need to build your own world, campaigns, NPCs, dungeons, pantheons, currencies, magical items, and storylines. An utterly essential purchase, and one you won't regret.
View Deal
Monster Manual |
$50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £35 at Amazon UK
The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.
View Deal
Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set |
$170 $91.99 at Amazon US / £89.99 at Amazon UK
If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain. Sadly, it's not discounted in the UK - it's still £89.99 on Amazon UK.
View Deal
Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches |
$19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US / £9.47 at Amazon UK
If you want to get more than enough dice for your entire party, this is the offer for you. You're getting five sets of seven polyhedral dice, and each one has its own distinct look to go with a pouch. A bargain. While the UK version isn't exactly the same, it's just as nice.
View Deal
Antique iron-styled metal dice |
$19.99 $13.99 at Amazon US / £14.99 at Amazon UK
This dice set is a little pricier, but it's definitely one of the nicest we've seen; it's like they've been found in a treasure chest somewhere, which is only fitting. Perfect for your tabletop games, D&D or otherwise.
View Deal
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany |
$30 $21.98 at Amazon US / £23 £21.59 at Amazon UK
Each new D&D release gets its own special dice set, and this is Icewind Dale's. Each die features a sparkling, frost-like effect and is of a higher quality than the ones you'd find in the Starter Set or Essentials Kit. You're also getting a felt-lined box that acts as a dice tray, combat cards that describe the area's most memorable monsters, and a double-sided, player-friendly map for Icewind Dale at large at the Ten Towns.
View Deal
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros:
$50$29.97 at Amazon / £38£27.62 at Amazon UK
- Explorer's Guide to Wildemount:
$50$24.70 at Amazon US / £38£29.22 at Amazon UK
- Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus:
$50$29.99 at Amazon US / £39£28.99 at Amazon UK
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War:
$50$33.60 at Amazon US / £38£29.50 at Amazon UK
- Volo's Guide to Monsters:
$50$33.49 at Amazon US / £39£28.99 at Amazon UK
- Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes:
$50$29 on Amazon US / £39£31.28 at Amazon UK
- Waterdeep Dragon Heist:
$50$25.49 at Amazon US / £39£33.09 at Amazon UK
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide:
$40$19.99 at Amazon US / £30£25.40 at Amazon UK
- Rise of Tiamat:
$30$21.49 at Amazon US / £25£16.99 at Amazon UK
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh:
$50$36.31 at Amazon US / £38£28.99 at Amazon UK
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything:
$50$28.99 at Amazon / £39£26.39 at Amazon UK
- Dungeon of the Mad Mage:
$50$28.99 on Amazon US / £39£27.99 at Amazon UK
- Tomb of Annihilation:
$50$31.99 at Amazon US / £39£30.38 at Amazon UK
- Tales from the Yawning Portal:
$50$28.99 at Amazon US / £39£33.15 at Amazon UK
- Storm King's Thunder:
$50$32.31 at Amazon US / £39£33.66 at Amazon UK
- Out of the Abyss:
$50$33.74 at Amazon US / £39£33 at Amazon UK
- Princes of the Apocalypse:
$50$44.96 at Amazon US / £39£27.75 at Amazon UK
- D&D Art & Arcana: A Visual History:
$50$27.49 at Amazon US / £35£24.79 at Amazon UK
For more deals, be sure to check in with our page of the best early Black Friday Dungeons and Dragons deals.
Naturally, Black Friday board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of tech at massively reduced prices, including Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.