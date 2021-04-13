Black Adam star Sarah Shahi seemingly reveals her role in the movie

Black Adam star Sarah Shahi has seemingly revealed her role in the movie on social media.

Shahi has been rumored to be playing Adrianna Tomaz, which now appears to be confirmed. In an Instagram Story, which is no longer available to view, Shahi said: "Today is my first day filming #blackadam. I was cast in this role a year ago. I've had ups, downs, lefts, and rights. They all led me here. Very proud to represent my fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna. Let's continue to lift each other up as we tell each other's stories. Human stories. Connecting stories. Stories we all have inside of us." (H/T Comic Book)

In DC Comics, Adrianna Tomaz is the real name of the superhero Isis – not to be confused with the Egyptian goddess of the same name, who is a separate entity in the DC universe. Adrianna gets the powers of the goddess from the Amulet of Isis, and, much like Shazam, needs to speak aloud to activate her powers. After saying "I am Isis," Adrianna gains super strength, speed, and agility. She can also fly, control the elements, use telekinesis, and heal herself. In the comics, she's married to Black Adam.

Previously, all we knew about Shahi's character were a few details: she's a university professor and a freedom fighter. With the apparent confirmation that Shahi will be bringing Adrianna to the big screen, we're starting to get a better idea of what we can expect from her character and the movie.

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson is playing the titular character, while several members of the Justice Society of America are set to appear, too, with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari is also reportedly joining the movie in an unknown role, but could be playing the villain.

There's no word yet on whether the film will crossover with the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, though a deleted scene from 2019's Shazam, which many misremember as the post-credits scene in a strange Mandela effect, seemed to hint that the Shazam family and Black Adam would meet at some point.

Black Adam arrives July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.