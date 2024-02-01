BioShock creator's new game will give players more choice than ever before: "How the story unfolds is up to you"

The creator of BioShock has promised that his next game will give players more choice than in his past projects.

Last night, during the PlayStation State of Play , we got a better look at Ghost Story Games' upcoming FPS Judas. The studio developing this project is being headed up by Ken Levine, who is mostly known for directing the BioShock series at Irrational Games. With that in mind, it probably doesn't come as too much of a surprise that Judas looks more like BioShock than ever .

In a post on the PlayStation blog , Levine gives more context to the story trailer we saw yesterday and reveals that Judas will give players more control over the narrative than they've experienced in Ghost Story Games' / Irrational Games' work previously.

"Characters have always been the driving force in every game we’ve ever made," Levine writes. "Whether fighting beneath the ocean to assassinate Andrew Ryan or escaping a city in the sky with Elizabeth, these personalities have always been at the heart of our stories."

The developer continues: "With Judas, we wanted to craft an experience where these decisions and how the story unfolds is up to you. Because you, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a story with a new cast of characters to get to know — and change — in ways you haven’t experienced before in our games."

Sadly, for those excited to delve into the BioShock director's next project, we didn't get a release date for Judas during yesterday's presentation. All we know is that it is currently "in development for PS5." We last saw the project in late 2022 where, funnily enough, it also got a lot of BioShock comparisons.

Thanks to an earnings report from publisher Take-Two Interactive though, we do know that Judas should be released by March 2025 - providing nothing major happens during development.