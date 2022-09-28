Big MTG cards sale saves you up to 40% on Streets of New Capenna and more

Look out folks, you can currently save up to 40% on MTG cards for a limited time.

Available at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a wide range of MTG cards have had their prices slashed until September 29. That includes a bundle pack for Streets of New Capenna (now $31.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you $10 overall), D&D-themed boosters, and numerous Commander decks from a range of sets. Discounts vary from product to product, but you're able to save anywhere between a few dollars and $15 overall.

Because MTG is one of the best card games on the market right now, being able to save a good chunk of cash on adding to your decks for Standard or Draft isn't an opportunity to miss. As an example, the Streets of New Capenna Draft Booster sleeve is now just $3.19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), while boosters for the horror-themed Innistrad: Crimson Vow are $2.49 (opens in new tab). This veers dangerously into impulse purchase territory, and it's a good way of reinforcing your existing collection for as little as possible (many of the cheapest packs here are still Standard-legal).

Naturally, brand-new sets aren't included in the roundup. If you'd rather pick up the latest cards, check out our MTG Dominaria United guide. And for more offers, scroll further down the page.

(opens in new tab) All MTG discounts | Save up to $15 (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of Boosters, Bundles, and Commander decks on offer right now, but they won't be available for long - you only have a few hours left to take advantage of the sale, as it'll be over by September 29.



(opens in new tab) Streets of New Capenna Bundle | $41.99 $31.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Before Dominaria's latest set hit the stands, Streets of New Capenna was the newest kid on the block. That makes seeing this roundup of Set Boosters an appealing deal, particularly because this is the cheapest it's ever been. Prefer to shop at Amazon? Don't worry, it's $31.99 there (opens in new tab) as well.



(opens in new tab) Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft Booster | $4.19 $2.49 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Saver $1.70 - It's a small reduction, but that brings the Booster into the vicinity of pocket change. Well worth a look if you want a chance at some of the set's best cards.



(opens in new tab) Commander deck - Obscura Operation | $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - If you'd rather go down the premade route and opt for the Commander style of play instead, this deck has had the biggest discount of all. It emphasizes white, blue, and purple.



More MTG offers

For other offers on Magic: The Gathering, be sure to check in with our bargain-hunting software below. It's got the latest prices on the newest sets.

For more tabletop action, be sure to take a look at the best board games, these board games for adults, and the top board games for 2 players.