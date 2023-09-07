Bethesda's most prolific voice actor is back in Starfield after Oblivion, Skyrim, and Fallout 4

Bethesda's most prolific voice actor has returned for Starfield, and players have already found their in-game character.

As first picked up on by PC Gamer, actor Wes Johnson has once again lent his tones to a Bethesda game, this time for Starfield. The player below has actually managed to dig out Johnson's in-game character from the thousand planets the new spacefaring RPG boasts, and it turns out they're none other than Ron Hope, CEO of Hope Tech.

NO FUCKING SHOT they brought back the voice actor of the Imperial Guards from Oblivion and he's in Starfield😭

Johnson himself just announced yesterday on his personal Twitter account that he was very much a part of Starfield. The famed Bethesda actor has previously taken up the roles of the Imperial Guard in Oblivion, a number of Super Mutants in Fallout 4, Mister Burke from Fallout 3, and even Malacath and Molag Pal all the way back in Morrowind.

September 6th! #STARFIELD IS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED! Delighted to finally reveal that I portray all around "Swell Guy" & CEO of Hope Tech, Ron Hope! Truly an honor to be a small part of this enormous, beautiful game. Everyone at @BethesdaStudios has given us a TRUE EPIC.…

What we're saying is, Johnson is a bit of a legend in Bethesda games. The one role he's probably most famous for, somehow, is the Imperial Guard in Oblivion, mainly because anyone who's ever played that game has lines like "Stop! You've violated the law," and "Stop right there criminal scum!" repeatedly yelled at them by Johnson in the Imperial City.

Now that Johnson's character has been uncovered in Starfield, players are heading out to HopeTown and tracking down the CEO for themselves. They're also, in the case of the player below, just straight-up gunning down Johnson's character in cold blood. Johnson's right: that's rather rude!

How rude!

