Bethesda's most prolific voice actor is back in Starfield after Oblivion, Skyrim, and Fallout 4

By Hirun Cryer
published

"Stop right there, criminal scum!" transcends the decades

Wes Johnson in Starfield
(Image credit: @WesJohnsonVoice via Twitter)

Bethesda's most prolific voice actor has returned for Starfield, and players have already found their in-game character.

As first picked up on by PC Gamer, actor Wes Johnson has once again lent his tones to a Bethesda game, this time for Starfield. The player below has actually managed to dig out Johnson's in-game character from the thousand planets the new spacefaring RPG boasts, and it turns out they're none other than Ron Hope, CEO of Hope Tech.

See more

Johnson himself just announced yesterday on his personal Twitter account that he was very much a part of Starfield. The famed Bethesda actor has previously taken up the roles of the Imperial Guard in Oblivion, a number of Super Mutants in Fallout 4, Mister Burke from Fallout 3, and even Malacath and Molag Pal all the way back in Morrowind.

See more

What we're saying is, Johnson is a bit of a legend in Bethesda games. The one role he's probably most famous for, somehow, is the Imperial Guard in Oblivion, mainly because anyone who's ever played that game has lines like "Stop! You've violated the law," and "Stop right there criminal scum!" repeatedly yelled at them by Johnson in the Imperial City. 

Now that Johnson's character has been uncovered in Starfield, players are heading out to HopeTown and tracking down the CEO for themselves. They're also, in the case of the player below, just straight-up gunning down Johnson's character in cold blood. Johnson's right: that's rather rude!

See more

You can check out our Starfield fast travel guide if you need a bit of a helping hand tracking down locations like HopeTown. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.