Bethesda Instagram account says Starfield's release date will be revealed "very soon"

Starfield's release date will be announced "very soon," according to a Bethesda social media account.

Earlier this week, Bethesda's Latin America Instagram account posted a photo of Starfield to entice followers. In a following comment responding to an Instagram user, the account reveals that a release date for the highly anticipated Bethesda RPG will be announced "very soon."

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, given what we know of Xbox's plans in the coming weeks. Last week, Xbox announced a new Developer Direct Showcase focusing on Bethesda games like Redfall, while also announcing that Starfield would receive its own dedicated showcase at some point in the future.

A release date reveal was already speculated about for this Starfield-dedicated presentation, and these comments from Bethesda have only heightened that anticipation. Starfield fans will surely expect a firm release date announcement whenever this showcase eventually rolls around.

Considering Starfield is still slated to launch at some point in the next five months, it's high time Bethesda revealed a release date for the game, if the initial release window of the first half of 2023 is still accurate. Starfield could well have been delayed out of that original release window by now, but whatever the case, we can likely expect to hear more soon.

