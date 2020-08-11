Popular

The best PS5 memes to keep you laughing until launch day

We might not have a price, but we've got plenty of PlayStation 5 memes

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

The PS5 is nearly here, and the internet is ready. The best PS5 memes are here to make you laugh, cry, and spam all your friends in group chat. Covering everything from the missing PS5 release date to the mystery of the PS5 price, no detail of the next-gen console's life has been safe so far. Even Star Wars actor John Boyega has joined in. We've scoured social media to hunt down the very best, deep-diving into nerd TikTok, wading through Twitter's great lakes of posts, and even braved Reddit. 

Best PS5 memes

😥 #saddness #death #ps #ps2 #ps3 #ps4 #ps5 #memories #unplug #unplugged #gamer #videogames #checkmeout #followme $uicideboy$

A photo posted by @savage_god_omega on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

@therealhammytv

It actually worked😂🎮😃 ##couple ##iphone ##love ##relationship ##goals ##haha ##ps5 ##trend ##viral

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
“What are you?!” from r/PS5memes
Sony announcing the ps5 price like.. from r/Gamingcirclejerk

