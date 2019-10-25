The best Halloween costumes in 2019, from Star Wars to Fortnite

Board games for Halloween (Image credit: Ravensburger) Halloween board games

Now that the nights are drawing in and the witching hour is but a week away, it's time to grab yourself the best Halloween costume. Looking for the coolest outfits at the lowest prices? You're in the right place. We've gathered a few of our favourites here with every discount we could find.

There's something for everyone here, regardless of whether you want to dress up as someone from a galaxy far, far away after that awesome Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer or fancy becoming the Joker after his chilling turn in the recent movie. We've also included some Fortnite outfits if you're still super psyched about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 (and let's face it, who isn't). Basically, this is a one-stop shop for the best Halloween costumes in 2019.

Image 1 of 6 Giddyup, Loot Llama (Image credit: Spirit Halloween) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Spirit Halloween) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Spirit Halloween) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Spirit Halloween) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Spirit Halloween) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: American Marketing Enterprise)

With Chapter 2 finally here, Fortnite is the gift which keeps giving. That now extends to costumes: just check out these outfits that are available if you want to bring the Battle Royale to life this Halloween. There are Giddyup Loot Llamas, making it look like you're riding into battle atop the franchise's trusty, vacant-eyed mascot. Cuddle Team Leaders are available to join the party as well, and luckily this version isn't as dang creepy as its in-game namesake. At the other end of the scale, Black Knights and classic Skull Troopers provide a more 'classic' approach to Halloween costumes, and - well, the list goes on and on, frankly. If you'd like a more detailed run-down, our dedicated guide to the best Fortnite Halloween costumes gathers them all in one place. Be sure to check it out if you don't find anything that tickles your fancy here.

No matter what you choose, there are tons of props to go with them. As an example, don't miss these awesome Fortnite NERF guns . They'll really add the finishing touch to your outfit, and they're not too expensive either.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Rubie's)

The Clown Prince of Crime is back in the spotlight thanks to his latest film, Joker, and there are plenty of outfits drawing from his long history (but no official ones based on his most recent appearance, which is a bit weird). For instance, you can grab the classic Dark Knight costume which is easy to complete with face paint. Then there's a Batman: Arkham Asylum one alternative, complete with half-mask and gloves. Finally, you can always go for the Suicide Squad version with this costume inspired by Jared Leto's take on the baddie.

Joker's infamous partner in crime has a ton of costume options as well. And with Harley Quinn breaking out from under Mistah J's shadow for team-up movie Birds of Prey next year, now seems like a good time to dress up as the classic DC villain. Besides the costume itself (based on her appearance in Suicide Squad), there are plenty of accessories you can get including wigs, a Puddin' collar, and her trusty baseball bat. If you'd prefer something a little closer to her original look from the comics, this black and red outfit goes back to the classic Batman: The Animated Series version.

Image 1 of 8 Channel the villain in this Force Awakens outfit (Image credit: Rubies) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Rubie's)

Hype surrounding the Skywalker saga's end is at an all-time high, and there are plenty of Star Wars costumes to help you channel its biggest heroes or villains. Want to be brooding Sith wannabe Kylo Ren? There's an outfit for that, including an opportunity to grab his helmet for less with this offer (meanwhile, his iconic lightsaber can be found here ). You can also dress up as the kickass hero of the sequel trilogy, Rey - there is a costume for her Rise of Skywalker look, but our choice would be this Force Awakens version because it's much more textured and layered (the ability to get your hair up in that iconic 'do not included, sadly). You can always grab Rey's The Last Jedi outfit if you'd prefer, but no matter which one you choose, getting hold of the Skywalker lightsaber isn't too expensive if you want a prop.

You don't have to limit yourself to the newest movies, of course. There are costumes galore for the original and prequel trilogies as well, ranging from roguish smuggler Han Solo himself to New Hope-era Princess Leia , not to mention Anakin Skywalker before he became Darth Vader. Brilliantly, there's even a Jedi dog costume too. Because of course there is.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Fargone) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's)

If you're like us and still aren't over the emotional trauma of Avengers: Endgame, these costumes are a fitting tribute to the super-team. No matter whether you fancy going as the King of Wakanda Black Panther, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man (in his Far From Home getup), and Captain America or flying higher, further, and faster with Captain Marvel, these Halloween costumes have got you covered.

As always, there are plenty of props on offer as well. Want Captain America's shield? Grab it here . It won't fly back to you upon being thrown, but it's still pretty cool nonetheless. You can also boost your Black Panther outfit with a full overhead latex mask and gloves, not to mention a full necklace to really up your game if you fancy going the whole-hog. While we're on the subject of the Black Panther franchise, the Shuri costume is awesome too, and there's a really great Dora Milaje suit as well. So. Many. Choices.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Charades) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Charades) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Rubie's) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Toloco)

And here are the best of the rest. The trusty Jurassic World T-Rex outfit is always a winner, Batman remains a favourite for the Halloween season (the most popular outfit being his Dark Knight incarnation), and Harry Potter wizards and witches are still very much in style.

If the latter appeals, the ones we've linked are possibly some of the best Halloween costumes we've seen in our search. Although they're a bit more expensive, they seem to be of a very high quality. Happily, they're also unisex. If you want to get wands, you can either go relatively low-cost or grab full-on replicas that are works of art in and of themselves, and not too expensive either (we cover those in more detail in our guide to the best Harry Potter merchandise).

Wonder Woman is a good bet as well. While we patiently wait for Wonder Woman 1984, you can honor the Amazonian warrior with this fantastic costume. It's screen-accurate and looks fairly sturdy considering the price. As with most of the costumes above, you can also get multiple accessories like Diana's sword and shield for not a tremendous amount more.

