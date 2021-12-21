Best Buy's RTX gaming laptop deals are bringing back some of the best discounts of the year

We've seen some excellent RTX gaming laptop deals this year, and Best Buy is giving you one last shot at securing a heavy discount on a premium machine before 2021 is out. More specifically, we're seeing some of our favorite gaming laptop deals returning to Best Buy's shelves, with heavy discounts across the range.

From super-cheap RTX 3050 laptops (the HP Victus is now down to $649.99 from $899.99) to premium RTX 3080 laptop deals, there's plenty on offer whatever your budget. However, our top pick has to be this $350 discount on the hugely popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. This is a well-celebrated machine (and one of the best gaming laptops we've found so far). Picking up an RTX 3060 configuration with 1TB of SSD storage space and a Ryzen 9 processor for just $1,199.99 (was $1,549.99) is a stunning offer.

We first saw this offer a few months ago, and since then prices have been hovering at around $1,299.99 in Best Buy's RTX gaming laptop deals. That means you're getting a particularly rare discount here - but we don't see it lasting too long.

You'll find all the latest cheap gaming laptop deals from Best Buy just below, but you'll also find plenty more offers further down the page as well.

Today's best RTX gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 16.1-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $899.99 HP Victus 16.1-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $899.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This HP Victus is perfect for anyone on the hunt for an entry-level gaming laptop without breaking the bank. You're getting an RTX 3050 laptop for just under $650 here, and while there's a smaller spec (i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD) under the hood, that's still excellent value for money. We first saw this gaming laptop deal back in November, but it hasn't popped back into stock since.



MSI GF65 RTX 3060 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 MSI GF65 RTX 3060 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is the return of a particularly popular RTX 3060 laptop deal, with the MSI GF65 sitting particularly strong at $899.99. You're getting 512GB of SSD storage here (where we would usually see cheaper machines dropping you down to 256GB), as well as the i5 processor and 8GB RAM we would expect to see at this price. This was another Black Friday offer that has been off the table in the weeks since the sales event.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best machines on the market right now, so picking up a Ryzen 9 configuration with 1TB SSD and RTX 3060 GPU for just $1,199.99 is an absolute steal. You're also getting 16GB RAM in this portable chassis as well. This price has been spotted throughout the year, but a $250 discount has been far more frequent.



HP Omen 16.1-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 HP Omen 16.1-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - There's a massive $300 discount on this HP Omen RTX 3070 laptop at Best Buy right now, offering up excellent value considering there's a 1TB SSD and i7-11800H processor up for grabs. Not only that, but you're also getting a 16.1-inch QHD resolution display up top as well.



Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,349.99 Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,349.99 $2,149.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $2,149.99 at Best Buy right now - that's $100 less than Amazon is selling the i7-11800H / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD configuration for. This is a particularly popular offer hopping on and off the shelves over the last few weeks.



