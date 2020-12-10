Ben Affleck and George Clooney to re-team for new Amazon Prime movie

Ben Affleck is set to star in George Clooney’s next movie, an adaptation of The Tender Bar, according to Deadline .

Based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, Clooney will direct the movie for Amazon Studios. The book follows Moehringer as he grows up in Long Island and seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar – no word on which role Affleck will play yet, though. The script has been penned by William Monahan, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime thriller The Departed .

The pair previously worked together on the 2012 historical thriller Argo , with Affleck directing (and starring) and Clooney producing. The movie was nominated for seven Oscars and took home three, including Best Picture, so it seems like Clooney and Affleck are a winning combo.

Affleck and Clooney have been keen to re-team since Argo, but this is the first opportunity they’ve had – it’s no wonder, as both actors have been pretty busy lately. Affleck starred in 2020 sports drama The Way Back and he recently wrapped filming on thriller Deep Water with Knives Out ’s Ana de Armas. He’s set to get back in the director’s chair soon, too, with The Big Goodbye, a movie about the making of Roman Polanski’s Chinatown. Meanwhile, Clooney starred in, directed, and produced the upcoming Netflix sci-fi flick The Midnight Sky .