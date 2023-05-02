Ben Affleck's Air arrives on Prime Video later this month

If you didn't get round to catching Air on the big screen, it won't be long until you can watch it from the comfort of your own home – Ben Affleck's latest stint in the director's chair will arrive on the streamer this May 12.

The movie tells the real-life story of the deal between Nike and basketball superstar Michael Jordan, in the days before he was a household name, that led to the creation of Air Jordans, one of the brand's most iconic shoes. The film was initially released in theaters on April 5, an unprecedented move from Amazon – the studio's movies have always premiered on the streamer and bypassed theatrical releases.

As well as directing, Affleck also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and the movie features a host of other big names including Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Marlon Wayans. However, despite the subject matter, Jordan doesn't actually appear in the film.

"Admittedly, we made as much a sort of fable as anything else, because it’s really about a character who never appears in the movie, in Michael Jordan," Affleck explained to the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab) at the time of the movie's theatrical release. "I felt that he’s just too iconic and recognizable and special, where you immediately would know the whole thing was a lie if I tried to tell you somebody else was Michael Jordan."

