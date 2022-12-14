Beloved indie cult classic gets surprise, free PS5 upgrade

Indie hit Night in the Woods has just received a free PS5 upgrade that supports 4K visuals and 60FPS.

The game's publisher Finji shared the good news to Twitter (opens in new tab) this week revealing that both Night in the Woods and survival game Overland have both got PS5 upgrades. As the tweet explains, those who have already purchased either of the games on PS4 will be entitled to the upgrade for free.

Upgrades, people. Upgrades.Overland and Night in the Woods are now available natively on PlayStation 5, running at a delicious 4K/60.Existing PlayStation 4 owners get the PlayStation 5 version for free.@OverlandGame @NightInTheWoods pic.twitter.com/swRj8FN38GDecember 13, 2022

Unfortunately, for those on their way to getting the platinum trophy in either of these games, Finji revealed (opens in new tab) in the replies of their tweet that saves will not carry over, so you'll have to start fresh on PS5. The good news though is that the publisher also revealed (opens in new tab) that a physical release for Night in the Woods "is still in active development" with Limited Run Games. So we'll be able to get our hands on this in the not-so-distant future.

If you're yet to try out Night in the Woods, use this PS5 upgrade as an excuse to venture into Possum Springs. However, if this is the first time you're even hearing about the game, let us give you the rundown. Originally released back in 2017, this atmospheric adventure follows recent college drop-out, Mae, as she moves back home and reconnects with her childhood friends. It isn't all Autumn nights and band practices though, as there's something spooky happening in the woods, and Mae is determined to figure out what it is.

Don't worry if you don't have a PS5 yet though, while you wait to get your hands on one, you can also play Night in the Woods on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.