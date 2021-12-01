Beloved Dwarf space-mining sim Deep Rock Galactic finally gets a PlayStation port in January

Deep Rock Galactic is finally debuting on PlayStation consoles early next year in January 2022.

Ghost Ship Games has revealed that Deep Rock Galactic will finally be making the jump from PC to both PS4 and PS5 early next year. While a release window of January 2022 has been penciled in for the co-op FPS, no precise release date for the PlayStation port has been revealed as of right now.

Deep Rock Galactic originally went into open beta on PC in early 2018, introducing players to four dwarven brethren, each with their own unique abilities in an intriguing FPS mold. Ghost Ship's game would then go on to launch in full on February 28, 2018, and more recently arrived on Xbox platforms last year in 2020.

For those unfamiliar with what exactly the game is, it's a four-player co-op FPS, where each player has a different ability, crucial to the overall survival of the team. As you venture deep underground, you'll encounter swarms of monstrous enemies, including aliens and robots, as well as challenging puzzles, all of which you'll need to work together to overcome.

At the time of writing, Deep Rock Galactic has managed to amass over three million players across both PC and Xbox consoles alike, ever since it launched in full out of open beta. Ever since then, Ghost Ship has repeatedly implemented new content to the co-op FPS, adding in new weapons, missions, challenges, and cosmetic items to kit out your dwarves with. There's even been the Performance Pass, an entirely free Battle Pass that offers players 100 tiers of brand new rewards to level up and unlock.

