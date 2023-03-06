Bella Ramsey claims The Last of Us finale is going to "divide people massively"

The Last of Us finale is fast approaching, and viewers are gearing themselves up for what is bound to be an emotional and action-packed episode. And now, in the run-up to its air date, Bella Ramsey has claimed that the closer is likely to "divide people massively".

"Massively," the actor, who plays Ellie, reiterated in a new interview with British Vogue (opens in new tab), before going on to admit that the more taxing scenes are the ones they like shooting the best. "It was… exhausting," they continued, "but those were some of my favorite days on set. That sounds really masochistic, but it's the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way."

The Last of Us episode 8, titled 'When We Are in Need', was broadcast on Sunday, March 5. It saw Ellie run into mysterious preacher David and his right-hand man James (Troy Baker) while looking after an injured Joel (Pedro Pascal) in snowy Colorado. Things go south when David (Scott Shepherd) reveals his true nature and his community's shared history with our pair of protagonists, though, leading to quite the dramatic, violent showdown.

The Last of Us concludes on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK. Make sure you're up to date with our The Last of Us release schedule or our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 8 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.

