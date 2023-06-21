Befuddling Everybody 1-2-Switch trailer drops mere hours before Nintendo Direct

The timing of this bizarre Everybody 1-2-Switch trailer has a lot of Nintendo fans theorizing about the company's faith in its new release.

Released last night, less than 24 hours before today's Nintendo Direct , the trailer brought 16 developers together to play the party game in Tokyo. It's a very 'hype for the camera' affair, filled with rehearsed crowd scenes and a lot of excessive whooping, but it also offers some new information about Everybody 1-2-Switch.

As well as gameplay from a couple of minigames, the trailer reveals that you'll be able to use your phone as a controller to play some games with up to 99 other players. If you're familiar with the Jackbox party games, I imagine it's a similar process to that phone-based controller scheme.

A bigger takeaway than that, however, is how weird this trailer is. After introducing a tuxedo-clad MC, the video swiftly replaces him with a guy in one of those horse masks that was barely funny 10 years ago. I've seen multiple people suggest that this is Nintendo revisiting its Wii U marketing era, and while that era was marked by its wonderfully strange puppet-driven E3 showcase, it's certainly cause for alarm for some people.

An even bigger talking point, however, is Nintendo's apparent lack of faith in this game. Announced in a tweet amid reports of development hell , it's now seemingly been pushed out of the Direct. There's little reason to release a late-night trailer the day before a larger showcase if that game's due to appear in said showcase, and the fact that Nintendo isn't prepared to give over Direct space to Everybody 1-2-Switch doesn't exactly bode well - something that players have already picked up on . With the game due out next week and almost no buzz around it, it's unlikely to be a particular sales success.