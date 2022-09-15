Before the Dawn of the DCU, Dark Crisis has a Big Bang

Pariah successfully recreated the infinite Multiverse in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, which hit shelves earlier this month. In December, DC will release a Dark Crisis one-shot that explores the new Multiverse, set directly after what happened in issue #4.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Big Bang #1 is written by Mark Waid, who's also messing around in the DC Universe with the current Batman vs. Robin limited series. Dan Jurgens and others will provide the art exploring the re-formed realities, which according to the solicit text include Jurassic League, DC: Mech, Dark Knights of Steel, and Batman '89.

"Dark Crisis: Big Bang is a celebration of DC's nearly 90 years of imagination and invention," Waid says. "In its way, it's my own personal love letter to the DC Universe, my way of helping new readers discover - and long-time fans rediscover - all its vibrancy and excitement."

Big Bang will be released in December, which is also when the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event comes to a conclusion in issue #7. From there, DC will be entering a new editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU, which may reintroduce unexpected characters and could feature Nightwing in a central role.

Below, see variant covers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Big Bang #1 by Mikel Janín, Ariel Colón, Nathan Szerdy, Freddie E. Williams II, and Crystal Kung.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Big Bang #1 will be available December 13. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full December solicitations, coming later this month.

