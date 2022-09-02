Flash and Green Lantern reunite in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4

Hal Jordan and Barry Allen are old friends - just about as close as two heroes can be. They're the original pair known as the 'Brave and the Bold,' a phrase loaned to a long-running DC team-up title. And now, in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, the original Brave and the Bold pairing are back in action, as Barry Allen saves Hal Jordan from the Green Lantern Corps of his own private dream realm, who only seem to know the venerable Green Lantern by his once villainous alter ego, Parallax.

Barry and Hal are, of course, trapped in an illusory realm created by the power of Pariah and the Great Darkness, who have trapped the Justice League in alt-realities, where they're presumed dead by the rest of the DC Universe.

Check out a new set of interior pages from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 from writer Joshua Williamson, artists Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez, and letterer Tom Napolitano.

In them, Barry explains Pariah's plan Hal including the not-dead Justice League's role in it.

And not for nothing, but with Wally headlining The Flash ongoing series and Hal more recently taking a backseat to John Stewart and the rest of the Corps in the last Green Lantern monthly, could readers see a post-Dark Crisis The Brave and the Bold series starring Barry and Hal?



Seems right out of DC's playbook, but time will tell.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forms a direct sequel to the original 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths limited series, which destroyed the DC Multiverse and rebuilt it as a single timeline. In the years since, the Multiverse has been rebuilt and turned into what's now called an Omniverse - an all-encompassing status quo in which every DC story ever told is now canon in some way, shape, or form, in some corner of the Omniverse.

Now, Pariah, a central character in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, has returned as a villain, seeking vengeance for the destruction of his reality all those years ago.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4 goes on sale September 6.

The original Crisis on Infinite Earths is one of the most impactful DC events of all time.