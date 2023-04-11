Beef creator teases three-season plan for the hit Netflix series

Beef creator Lee Sung Jin has plans for not only a second, but a third season of the hit Netflix comedy-drama.

“I wanted it to have a conclusive feel [for Season One] just in case,” Jin told Rolling Stone (opens in new tab). “But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”

Steven Yeun plays Danny, a down-on-his-luck contractor, alongside Ali Wong who plays Amy, a small business owner. The two strangers' lives converge after they're involved in a road rage incident. Over the course of the show's 10 episodes, the pair's lives become more and more entangled as their feud consumes their lives.

The A24-produced series was created by Jin, who's previously worked on shows like Tuca & Bertie and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The cast also includes Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Maria Bello, Justin H. Min, and Alyssa Gihee.

Beef currently sits at an impressive 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many viewers comparing the series to both The Bear and Succession. Netflix has not yet renewed it for a second season.

All 10 episodes of Beef are available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to watch right now.