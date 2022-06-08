Battlefield 2042 publisher denies claims that development is down to "a skeleton crew"

By published

A new report says EA Dice has already largely shifted development to the next Battlefield game

Battlefield 2042 guns weapons season 1
(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 publisher EA is denying claims that development on the game is down to "a skeleton crew."

Right on the heels of Battlefield 2042's much-maligned season 1 update, insider Jeff Grubb made claims on the GrubbSnax (opens in new tab) podcast that the publisher is looking to move on to the next entry in the series "as fast as possible." Additionally, he called the development team still working on Battlefield 2042 "bare bones" and said EA is looking to release content "the fastest and cheapest way it possibly can."

"There's no other way to say it," Grubb said. "Talk about tempering expectations - set your expectations very low for this content. They're just going to get it out fast and dirty. And then, the idea is, the reason they're doing this is to move everyone to the next Battlefield as quickly as possible. It's abandon ship time."

According to Grub, the "core group" of Battlefield developers at EA Dice is already hard at work on the next Battlefield game. However, EA has since denied Grubb's claims in a statement to GamesRadar, plainly calling them "untrue."

"There is a significant team across studios focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for our players, and at the heart of that is our team at Dice," an EA spokesperson said. "We are committed to the future of Battlefield 2042 and our areas of focus for the game - based on what we have heard from our players - was laid out in our recent development update."

See more

Grubb acknowledged EA's denial on his Twitter account, adding that more will be discussed on an upcoming episode of Giant Bomb's Morning Mess show. He also advised to "look for the space where both things are true" when hearing conflicting reports.

Check out all of the new games of 2022 to add to your wishlist.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.