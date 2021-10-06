Battlefield 2042 open beta times: Here's when the demo period ends

If you're wondering about the Battlefield 2042 open beta times around the world, then you've come to the right place.

Chiefly, the Battlefield 2042 open beta kicks off today on October 6 in early access form, exclusive to those who have pre-ordered the game across console or PC. The Battlefield 2042 beta is actually live right now, having officially begun at 7 a.m. UTC across all platforms (which translates to midnight P.T./3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. BST/9 a.m. CEST).

The early access portion of the Battlefield 2042 open beta will be sticking around until some point tomorrow on October 7. Although EA hasn't officially announced the times at which the early access beta will be wrapping up tomorrow, an educated guess puts it at the same time at which the beta began: 7 a.m. UTC.

As for the main portion of the Battlefield 2042 open beta, this kicks off a day later on October 8. On this date, the Battlefield 2042 beta will once again be roaring to life, at the exact same times as before, but this time for all players on all systems, regardless of whether or not they've actually pre-ordered the final game from EA on any platforms.

Finally, the entire Battlefield 2042 open beta will be wrapping up approximately one day later on October 9. Again, EA hasn't officially announced the end times for the open beta, but a good rule of thumb is to act as though the beta is wrapping up roughly 24 hours after it first kicks off. Battlefield 2042 finally launches next month on October 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For our hands-on experience so far with the beta, you can head over to our full Battlefield 2042 open beta preview for more.